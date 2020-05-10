81-year-old Keizer woman around for Mother's Day after surviving battle with COVID-19

KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – It was an extra special Mother’s Day for an Oregon family, who just several weeks ago wasn’t sure their mother would make it to the holiday.
The Keizer family had to watch as their 81-year-old mother was rushed into the ICU several weeks ago with COVID-19, unsure they would ever see her alive again. Mary Davis was placed on a ventilator, and the family was told to expect the worst.
“It was pretty scary because they weren’t expecting her to live,” said Danna Fleener, Davis’ daughter.
For 11 days, Davis stayed on a ventilator, unable to do much during that time. Fleener says her mom doesn’t remember much about being in the ICU.
“We were told more and more that she’s on the ventilator, don’t expect her to be your mom when she comes out. She may be alive, but she may not be fully functional,” Fleener said.
Fleener says she called her mother every few hours for the first several days to check on her. Then, one day, a nurse put the phone to Davis’ ear and told Fleener she should say goodbye. But she had a different message for her mother.
“I just told her, mom, I said, if you want to live, dig deep and pull through this and if you want to go, then you can go if that’s what you want to do,” Fleener said.
She says after she told her mom that, things started to change immediately. For the first time, nurses saw Davis responding.
“She said she opened her eyes and that was the first time she had responded,” Fleener said.
From there, Davis got better and better. Fleener says she can’t thank the ICU nurses who took care of her mother enough. She says it was a special thing to see, because Davis spent her career as an ICU nurse.
“She took care and saved lives and in turn her life was saved,” she said.
The recovery didn’t come immediately. Fleener says after leaving the hospital, Davis still couldn’t talk and wasn’t back to her old self yet.
She’s now being taken care of in an isolation unit at the Oaks at Sherwood Park where she lives in Keizer. But things were getting much closer to back to normal this Mother’s Day.
“Every time I go up, I just go up and stare at her for a couple seconds and say my mom’s alive, my mom’s alive, and almost like tears each time,” Fleener said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.