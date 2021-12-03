POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – A head-on crash on Highway 22W killed an 83-year-old Salem man Thursday evening.

Oregon State Police said James Marvin Dougherty, 83, of Salem was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of Highway 22W near milepost 17 shortly before 6 p.m. when his Toyota Avalon collided with an eastbound Honda Element.

Both Dougherty and the driver of the Element were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries where Dougherty was later pronounced dead.

Oregon State Police did not give an update on the current condition of the Element’s driver.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 22W were closed for roughly three hours.