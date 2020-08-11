PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An unlawful assembly was declared outside the North Precinct after police say dangerous objects were thrown at officers during a protest on Monday.
At around 8 p.m., a group of people began gathering at Alberta Park, located at 2001 Northeast Killingsworth Street. By 9:45 p.m., the group began marching with shields at the front toward the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct, located at 449 Northeast Emerson Street.
The crowd is marching down Killingsworth. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/HlIuGItBMu— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 11, 2020
Police said there have been previous attempts to storm and burn down the building, which is a working community policing center.
Officers and Oregon State Police troopers stood at the perimeter of the property to prevent the crowd from approaching the building.
Verbal warnings were issued to the crowd to not participate in criminal behavior.
To those near North Precinct: Do not participate in criminal activities including, but not limited to, vandalism, unlawful entry to the building, or fire starting. pic.twitter.com/Jhs5hiFNcN— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 11, 2020
Police said some people in the crowd began shining bright strobe lights in the officers' and troopers' eyes. Officers then moved vehicles into position to light up the crowd and make it more difficult to target officers with lights, according to police.
People also threw items,including eggs and water bottles, at officers.
At least a couple hundred people gathered outside of the @PortlandPolice North Precinct. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/3CbkNz8lBH— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 11, 2020
Just after 11 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly due to the criminal activity. Officers gave verbal warnings to the crowd to leave the area to the north or be subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents.
To those near North Precinct: This has been declared an unlawful assembly. The area near North Precinct is now closed. All persons must immediately leave the area by traveling to the NORTH. (CONTINUED)— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 11, 2020
After people were given the opportunity to leave on their own, officers began to physically move the the crowd. Police said some people interfered with officers and were arrested.
According to police, one person kicked a trooper and two Portland police detectives while being processed.
Police said there were reports that officers were being attacked. Police said one officer was struck in the face by a ball bearing. The officer's face shield protected him from what could have been a serious injury. Another officer had an arm injury during a scuffle. She was treated and released from an area hospital.
Police also said that golf balls, rocks, and potatoes were launched at officers.
Officers continued to move the crowd away from the North Precinct. Some people returned and more objects were thrown at officers.
@PortlandPolice moving to clear the street @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ccYDaOwmpP— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 11, 2020
By 2 a.m., most of the crowd had left the area, according to police.
Police said no tear gas was used overnight.
An OSP trooper lost his body camera during the movement. Police said a community member reached out and returned it to a supervisor.
Thank you to the community member who returned the body camera to @ORStatePolice after it was lost during the protest at @ppbnorth! pic.twitter.com/ejqSr6PT26— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 11, 2020
Officers arrested nine people on Monday night. The following people were booked into the Multnomah County Jail:
- Jackalyn Grant, 22, of Tehachapi, CA, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Simona Arteaga, 39, unknown residence, charged with assaulting a public safety officer and resisting arrest.
- Olivia Massey, 20, of Minneapolis, MN, charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.
- Matthew Sites, 48, of Long Beach, WA, charged with interfering with a peace officer.
- Peter Curtis, 40, of Scappoose, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Felicity Wilkinson, 33, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Elizabeth Piombouf, 24, of Portland, charged with interfering with a peace officer and second-degree disorderly conduct.
- Caitlyn Perri, 27, of Vancouver, charged with interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, and reckless driving.
- Zaire Welmon, 24, unknown residence, charged with four counts of assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault - felony, four counts of resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
