SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Nine of Oregon’s 36 counties have added more prizes as additional incentive for their residents to get a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine before the state vaccination lottery window closes on Sunday, according to Gov. Kate Brown’s office.

On Tuesday, Brown’s office made another push to convince Oregonians who have not received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to do so by the week’s end. First announced in May, the “Take Your Shot Oregon” campaign is an incentive effort by the state government and Oregon Lottery for Oregonians 12 and older to get vaccinated by June 27.

Brown initially announced statewide prizes, including the grand prize of $1 million for one Oregonian, as well as a $10,000 prize for an adult in each county. On Tuesday, Brown’s office announced the following additional county-specific prizes:

• Coos: Ten $10,000 prizes

• Curry: Two $10,000 prizes

• Gilliam: Ten $10,000 prizes, one $10,000 scholarship

• Jefferson: Eight $10,000 prizes, three $10,000 scholarships

• Malheur: Ten $2,500 prizes

• Morrow: Two $20,000 prize and three $10,000 prizes

• Polk: Two $10,000 prizes

• Sherman: Twenty $2,700 prizes

• Wallowa: One $10,000 prize and two $5,000 scholarships

Last week, Washington County added ten $10,000 prizes for its residents 18 and older and five $20,000 college scholarships for those age 12 to 17. The incentives are being offered with the hope more Oregonians will get vaccinated, thereby helping reach Brown’s goal of 70% of adults in the state with at least one dose for economic reopening.

The drawings for the county prizes will begin on Monday, along with the previously announced prizes. Names of the selected winners will be announced July. Any Oregonian who is 12 and older and has received a first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sunday is eligible for the lottery. Those who received a federally-administered vaccine dose, such as a VA health facility, were vaccinated out-of-state, or were vaccinated during a clinical trial can go to takeyourshot.oregon.gov to fill out an online form to make sure they are entered for the lottery. Oregonians who received vaccines at other sites such as mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies and pop-up events are already entered.

