9-year-old girl from Arizona donates lemonade stand money to Oregon Zoo

Image: KPTV

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A nine-year-old girl from Arizona is showing we’re better together by raising money through her lemonade stand to donate to two different zoos, including the Oregon Zoo.

Annika Bergquist is from Phoenix, but visits Oregon often to see her grandparents who live in the state part-time. She’s visited the Oregon Zoo before and wanted to give the money she earned from her lemonade stand to help animals. She already donated $50 to the Phoenix Zoo. On Wednesday she got to donate $100 dollars to the Oregon Zoo.

“I really wanted to share the money with the zoo because animals are getting more closer to extinction,” Bergquist said.

She and her family say they will be coming to the Oregon Zoo for years to come.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.