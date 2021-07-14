9-year-old girl from Arizona donates lemonade stand money to Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A nine-year-old girl from Arizona is showing we’re better together by raising money through her lemonade stand to donate to two different zoos, including the Oregon Zoo.
Annika Bergquist is from Phoenix, but visits Oregon often to see her grandparents who live in the state part-time. She’s visited the Oregon Zoo before and wanted to give the money she earned from her lemonade stand to help animals. She already donated $50 to the Phoenix Zoo. On Wednesday she got to donate $100 dollars to the Oregon Zoo.
“I really wanted to share the money with the zoo because animals are getting more closer to extinction,” Bergquist said.
She and her family say they will be coming to the Oregon Zoo for years to come.
