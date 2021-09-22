PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - "I want to feel safe."
A 9-year-old girl who addressed the Portland City Council Wednesday morning shared her own harrowing experience with gun violence in the city.
It happened in July when she, her 12-year-old brother and their dad were playing "imaginary baseball" at Rose City Park. The child, Hadar Kedem, told Mayor Ted Wheeler and city commissioners that a group of people walked into the park near where they were - and that's when bullets started flying.
She said she didn't grab her shoes and instead ran barefoot with her family to safety. Wednesday, she asked Wheeler and the rest of the council to do something about it.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association has launched a billboard campaign to raise awareness on public safety concerns as the ci…
"I wanted to share this story with you because I want there to be change, and I know that not only I want change, but everyone wants change," she said. "I want to feel safe, and I don't want to be suspecting that everyone is bad or a criminal. And I don't want any other gun violence incidents to happen in Portland or anywhere in the country."
Wheeler called Hadar "a brave young woman" and said he and the commissioners are acting "with urgency" to reduce gun violence. Wheeler did not give specifics on what actions the city is taking.
The child's testimony came a day after Portland police responded to seven shootings in a 15-hour period. The city has recorded more than 840 shootings this year, the most it has seen in more than 25 years. There have also been 60 homicides this year.
(2) comments
Portland City Council is 100% talk and no action. Shootings and crimes go up every day, and zero is done about it
First off, it's NOT gun violence. Guns don't shoot themselves. Secondly, you are asking the very moron who caused this problem by killing our police department for help? Sorry kid, you are barking up the wrong tree.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.