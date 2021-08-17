SALEM, OR (KPTV) - There were 66 ICU beds available in all of Oregon Tuesday as COVID-19 hospitalizations spiraled to a record 838 patients - 86 more than what the state reported Monday.

The Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,941 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 15 more deaths. That brings the total number of cases to 245,758, with 2,964 total deaths.

Capacity for non-ICU beds is even more dire, OHA said: 93.4 percent of all adult non-ICU beds are full in Oregon as of Tuesday. Of the 838 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 222 are in intensive care, up 16 from Monday.

Oregon — like Florida, Arkansas and Louisiana — has had more people in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic. Last week, intensive care unit beds across the Pacific Northwest state were about 90% full, and some hospital regions had less than five ICU beds available.

Oregon Health Authority battling misinformation on social media PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In its ongoing effort to encourage more Oregonians to get vaccinated, the Oregon Health Authority has turned to battling…

Hospitals across the state have opted to postpone elective procedures, nurses and physicians say they are overwhelmed and health officials are desperately urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

“We have nursing staff and physicians who have not taken vacations for a year or two year now. And just as we thought things were settling down, they’re starting to build up again,” Grant Niskanen, the vice president of Medical Affairs at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, said earlier this month. “In our hospital we’re starting to see younger and sicker patients.”

Brown to send up to 1,500 National Guard troops to Oregon hospitals as COVID cases surge SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown will deploy up to 1,500 Oregon National Guard troops to Oregon hospitals to support health care workers who…

Last week, Brown announced that she is sending up to 1,500 National Guard troops to hospitals around the state to assist healthcare workers who are being pushed to the brink by a surge of COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant.

The first group of 500 Guard members will be deployed on Friday to serve as material and equipment runners in the most stricken hospitals and to help with COVID-19 testing, among other things. Troops will be sent to 20 hospitals around Oregon.

State health officials warned that, without new health and safety interventions in place, hospitalizations would far exceed the health system capacity in the next several weeks. Officials at Oregon Health & Science University estimate that the state will be short by as many as 500 hospital beds by early September.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.