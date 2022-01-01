90 shell cases found, no one hurt in southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it is investigating a shooting after about 90 cartridge cases were found early Saturday morning in southeast Portland.
PPB said just after 3 a.m. Saturday, a Portland Fire & Rescue crew in the 17400 block of Southeast Division Street reported that shots were being fired in the area. When officers responded, they found about 90 cartridge cases of multiple calibers. They did not find any victims. One unoccupied car was hit.
The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating. It is asking anyone with information, including surveillance footage, to e-mail them to crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.