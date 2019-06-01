PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It’s a beautiful night for a Starlight Parade.
The 2019 Portland General Electric/SOLVE Starlight Parade is marching through downtown Portland on Saturday night.
Fairgoers will be treated to a warm, summery evening as they watch floats and marching bands fill the city street with bright lights and big sounds.
You can watch the parade live on FOX 12, KPTV.com and the FOX 12 app starting at 9 p.m.
Full coverage can also be found at kptv.com/rosefestival.
The Fred Meyer Junior Parade is up next. That event begins at 1 p.m. June 5 in the Hollywood District at Northeast 52nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard.
The Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade, the prized centerpiece of the Rose Festival, runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. That parade starts at the Memorial Coliseum.
The parades will be broadcast live on FOX 12, KPTV.com and the FOX 12 app.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.