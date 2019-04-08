BANKS, OR (KPTV) – A famous folk rock band is filming a music video in Banks, and it may involve a bloody man walking down a street and someone setting a piano on fire, according to the film company.
The Lumineers are an internationally recognized rock band based in Denver, Colorado. They’re in Oregon early this month filming scenes for a new music video near a property on Greenville Road.
The film company says a permit has been filed with Washington County.
The company says it has advised neighbors near the house where they are filming that they might see a bleeding guy walking down a road, emergency vehicles, and a burning piano.
Filming isn’t expected to cause any major traffic problems.
