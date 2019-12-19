VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - There’s a special opportunity in Vancouver for people in need to not only meet friends and develop relationships, but also learn tangible skills that can help them turn their lives around.
It’s an organization called Friends of the Carpenter.
The faith-based nonprofit offers a wide range of services – including woodworking.
As far as Executive Director Tom Iberle knows, there isn’t another program like it in our area.
He finds that it gives otherwise vulnerable people a new sense of purpose.
“That’s what makes all the rest of everything we’re doing here worth it,” he said. “When you can see the light go on in someone’s eyes to see, ‘Hey I have value, I have something I can contribute, I have a skill and talent I can share with the world.’”
“It’s an opportunity really to try and lift people out of where they’re at,” added volunteer Don Weir.
The people who come in are from all kinds of backgrounds.
They may be homeless, have special needs, are finishing community service hours or brushing up on their skills to re-enter the work force.
And like the pieces they create, they each have a story to tell.
Jay Palmer remembers the very day he first walked in.
“March 15, 2017,” he said. “I kind of connected with this place… I come here three days a week.”
Kelly Gilstrap first heard about the program when ran into a homeless couple in the woods behind her house.
She started volunteering the next day.
“I didn’t think I would end up needing their services but here I am a year and a half later and I’m homeless myself now,” she said. “My daughter, granddaughter and I got into a shelter so we’re not on the streets, but it was pretty much right there.”
Together, they make all kinds of things, from clocks and cutting board to bunk beds for local shelters – even a casket that was made on special request.
“Oh, the casket?” laughed Weir. “It’s one of those fun things we kind of get to tease everybody about.”
“If you can make it out of wood, chances are we’ve done one at some point,” Iberle added.
After a Vancouver-area church was badly damaged by an arsonist a couple of years ago, they made a 10-foot cross and a special table for the sanctuary to help them bounce back.
“When they came in, we had this big cross laid out, we had the table off to one side here, and she just broke into tears,” Weir recalled. “It was beautiful.”
Most of the wood they use is donated, like fallen trees that would otherwise go to chippers.
On occasion, they’ve also gotten much larger deliveries.
“Several years ago, a lumberyard went out of business and we got three semi-loads of African hardwood,” Iberle said.
“A lot of it is on request from churches, individuals who know us,” Weir said of their creations.
The finished pieces are sold to the public, through a physical store at the warehouse in Vancouver where the group meets and also online. All of the profits go right back into the program.
“The wood is the vehicle. It’s not the main purpose, it’s not the end result,” Iberle said. “The end result is watching somebody like Jay or like Kelly…find that there’s value and meaning and purpose to their life because of the time they spent here.”
There’s also a pre-apprenticeship program on the horizon that will hopefully connect people with jobs in the construction or carpentry trades – an opportunity that could literally build a future.
“So as they walk into an apprenticeship, they’ll have an opportunity to make a living, pay bills, have a place to live, put food on the table and be successful,” Weir explained.
Because sometimes all it takes to turn a life around is a chance and a chisel.
“I enjoy coming here. I love it!” laughed Palmer.
To learn more, visit friendsofthecarpenter.org/.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.