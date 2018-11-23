PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland’s Living Room is now sparkling with thousands of colorful lights.
Despite, the rain, big crowds gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square Friday evening for the 34th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The tree, a 75-foot Douglas Fir, was wrapped in more than 14,000 lights, according to officials.
Crowds counted down the final seconds to the dazzling display just after 5:30 p.m. A choir was also at the event and sang classic holiday songs.
Attendees said they enjoyed the celebration and the community.
“You can feel it here in the community, there are so many people walking around,” a woman in the crowd said. “It’s great, it’s awesome.”
Another person said the event had “personality”.
“Where else are you going to see a bunch of people in Christmas spirit in the rain watching the Christmas tree lighting?” the person said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
