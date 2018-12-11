WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - This week will mark a decade since the Woodburn bank bombing that killed a State Trooper and Woodburn Police Captain.
“These last few weeks have been a little difficult,” Rick Puente, a former Woodburn police officer, said.
Difficult because of the heroes not here today.
“When you think about it, you’re just like, uh, takes you back,” Puente said.
Back to Dec. 12, 2008, when Woodburn police took a call that would forever change the small community.
“Being a detective and a school resource officer, I responded,” Puente said.
Puente would be the one to first find the device outside West Coast Bank that would later take life of State Trooper Bill Hakim and Woodburn Police Captain Tom Tennant.
“Captain Tennant was not only my boss, he was my friend,” Puente said.
Woodburn Police Chief at the time, Scott Russell, was also critically injured in the blast losing his leg.
Bruce and Joshua Turnidge, father and son, were convicted of the bombing sentenced to death in 2010. They’re still today awaiting execution on death row.
“It was horrific, and I struggled personally for many months, many years, just trying to understand the why,” Puente said.
Ten years later, what happened still sticks with first responders like Puente.
“After that day's event, it really opened my eyes to understand the reality that we put on a uniform and a badge and a gun and we run to things that people run from,” Puente said.
Puente said he’s seen too many officers go into a downward spiral after events like this one or even lose their jobs.
“I’m a huge believer that sometimes, in our most vulnerable moments, come our greatest strength, and I believe that if we could get this message out to officers around the state that struggle with trauma, and other agencies that struggle with trauma, that we can see officers still succeed and be successful in their careers, and be the law enforcement officers that we have always desired to be,” Puente said.
Puente said while he knows there may always be unanswered questions, he also knows there’s still hope.
“I still look back and I still have questions why, but I know that even through the tragic events of Dec. 12, 2008, I’m still a better man, I’m still a better police officer,” Puente said. “I’m still a better husband, I’m still a better father, because of those events.”
A memorial will be held Wednesday at noon at the Memorial Transit Center in Woodburn, located at Highway 214 at Evergreen Road, adjacent to Tom Tennant Drive.
