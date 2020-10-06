PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After months of mystery surrounding the name of Mei Mei the red panda’s cub, the Oregon Zoo announced it Tuesday.
Drumroll… the baby’s name is Pabu. The cub, who was born in June, had been without a name until now.
Last month, the zoo held a raffle that included a prize of helping keepers “dub the cub.” The winner of the raffle was Miriam Bolding of Hillsboro, the zoo said Tuesday.
“I have been looking for ways to support local organizations that I love who have been hit hard by the pandemic,” Bolding said. “I wanted to support the Oregon Zoo so I purchased a membership and decided to buy raffle tickets to help.”
Bolding met with zoo care staff via video conference last week, and together they decided on Pabu, which is a Tibetan name that means “fluffball,” according to online resources cited by the zoo.
“We had so much fun meeting with Miriam to kick around different names,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s red panda area. “Pabu was the winner, and it really seems to fit the little guy. He’s been growing more and more adventurous lately — we’re excited for visitors to see him as he spends more time outside.”
Fans of the Nickelodeon show “The Legend of Korra” will be familiar of the name – Pabu is a “fire ferret” animal sidekick in the series that looks similar to a red panda.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.