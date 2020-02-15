A good day for a dip: People take the plunge for Valentine’s Dip in Willamette River

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A large group of people braved the rain and cool weather Saturday to take a dip in the Willamette River.
The Human Access Project hosted the third-annual Valentine’s Dip.
Participants ran down the Willamette Park boat ramp in southwest Portland and took the plunge.
The water may have been cold, but there was a heated tent waiting for people once they got out of the river.
The annual event this year was in celebration of the improvement in the Willamette River’s water quality, according to the Human Access Project.
The Human Access Project is a river advocacy group working to transform Portland’s relationship with the river.
