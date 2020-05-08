A great deal of grub: Oregon Food Bank sees increase in demand, help from community

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Food Bank says it’s seeing an increase in demand and a boost in food supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food bank reports it has seen a 27-percent increase in demand.
It has also seen an increase in help from community members and from the service industry and the government. It says it received more than double the amount of food it expected to receive in the month of April.
The food bank says it’s a great start to what’s expected to be a long haul.
“Even once the public health portion of this crisis is behind us, the economic fallout is expected to last 12-18 months, even longer, so we know we're in this for the long haul,” a spokesperson said. “While we know we've had an incredible outpouring from the community and our partners in the food industry and state government, we know we can't take our foot off the gas right now because the need is only going to as long as the economic crisis persists.”
The food bank says it’s taking a number of steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including practicing social distancing and adhering to new sanitation standards.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.