CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) For decades, lost hikers, injured climbers or stuck drivers who required help on Mount Hood have relied on local search-and-rescue teams.
Now, a change is coming to those services, according to the Clackamas County sheriff.
Sheriff Craig Roberts released information about the county’s new plan for a search-and-rescue program.
The new program will bring volunteers under a “single, unified Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team.”
It’s an announcement that current rescue team members were not expecting.
“Portland Mountain Rescue, Pacific NWS, and Rescue and Mountain Wave have been doing this for 25 plus years and to now all of a sudden for the sheriff to say ‘join us or you're not going to do search and rescue in the area,’ it was quite the shock,” said Scott Lee, with Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.
Roberts, in a letter addressed to the search-and-rescue volunteers, said, “In the wake of recent litigation, at the recommendation of my county counsel, and after a comprehensive study, I have decided to make these changes.”
Those changes include all SAR volunteers going through a background check and selection process; all volunteers trained and will abide by sheriff’s office policies while developing SAR-specific policies; maintain all records of all training to ensure compliance; creating a 501c3 nonprofit for Clackamas County Search & Rescue; providing training and equipment.
Roberts said the comprehensive study conducted before this decision included examining the SAR model of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
“It's kind of a gut punch actually, for being their backbone for a number of years on searches and working closely with them, now they put this on us and tell us. It's a gut punch,” Lee said.
Lee believes the county will be losing some highly skilled, qualified searchers.
In a statement, Roberts said local response times and communication will improve with a single, dedicated team.
"Search and rescue in Clackamas County involves much more than Mt. Hood -- it's demanding and complex, across wilderness and urban environments. If a major disaster happens here, this will allow the quick deployment of SAR resources dedicated to Clackamas County,” according to Roberts.
Roberts’ letter said volunteer applications for the new program are due by March 31.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
