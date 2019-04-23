SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A cow blocked traffic along Portland Road in Salem after escaping from a travel trailer Tuesday afternoon.
The cow’s owner and Salem police officers attempted to capture the cow, but the bovine managed to elude them for a time.
The cow eventually made its way into a nearby neighborhood and wandered into a person’s yard, where officers and the cow’s owner were able to coral the animal and load it back onto the travel trailer.
