A letter and a prayer: Washington man’s stolen wallet in Italy leads to trip of a lifetime

BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA (KPTV) - What a Brush Prairie man thought would be his last trip with his wife turned into something much more after he was pick-pocketed in Italy.
Mike Veley has been fighting non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma for over six years. He and his wife decided that while he was in good health, he would take a trip to Europe in July 2018. They started in Germany then headed to Italy. When they got to Venice, Mike says he was robbed.
His wallet with nearly $500, credit and debit cards were gone in a matter of seconds.
Veley says he was very upset about what had just happened.
“My wife took note and I could see the joy begin to drain from her,” Veley said.
He feared that if things didn’t change quickly, their joy of that last trip would be lost. That’s when he closed his eyes and said a prayer.
The couple canceled the cards, went to the police station and filed a report.
Once the pair got to where they were staying, Veley decided to write a letter to the thief who took his wallet.
He says he has no idea what prompted him to do so.
The next morning, Veley went to the Basilica San Marco for mass. He recalls while the pipe organ played and the choir sang in the 1,000-year-old cathedral, he prayed about what to do with the letter. He says as we left the church, he heard a voice telling him to take that letter to the police station.
He says he felt stunned and looked around, then said in a whisper, “The police have no authority to post anything.” The voice said, “Trust me, go to the police station.”
So, he went.
At the police station, he asked the officer to make 50 copies of the letter to post around the train station where his wallet was taken.
“The policeman said, ‘You know we don’t have any authority to post anything,’ which I already knew, but he said, ‘However my best friend is a publisher with the newspaper so I will give it to him,” Veley said.
The letter would land in the hands of a journalist in Venice, Tomaso Borzami, who wrote a story about what happened to Veley. His story then caught the attention of the mayor of Venice.
“I no sooner get back to Germany and the mayor’s office contacts me and tells me how sorry they are for what happened,” Veley said.
He adds they invited him to come back to Italy, but it was something he and his wife could not make happen.
“I thanked them and said that was very nice, but I have to return back to the United States for chemo therapy,” Veley said.
Fast forward to the summer of 2019, Veley says he would be headed to Germany to take care of family business. He says he reached out to Borzami and floated the idea of visiting him in Italy.
Veley says Borzami then called the mayor’s office, who immediately invited him back to Venice as an official guest.
Veley arrived in Venice on Sept. 9. He toured the city getting a once-in-a-lifetime peak at what it had to offer. He was even invited to join in the 9/11 Memorial with the deputy mayor.
“It was a wonderful experience,” Veley said. “One of the greatest honors of my life.”
Veley says he wants to share his story because he says there is so much negativity in the world, he wants to share the good that is out there.
