GERVAIS, OR (KPTV) – Jeannine James at Gervais High School has been keeping score at basketball games for five decades now, and says there’s no end in sight.
The retired librarian has a love for teaching and has served many 2A high school students on and off the court.
James left her post as school librarian 17 years ago, but she still keeps her pencils sharp; she manages the scorebooks for Cougar hoops, sans digital device.
“I have 50 years of historical basketball statistics for Gervais High School and they are fun to go back and remember,” James said. “I don’t know, I like it. It’s fun.”
In case disaster strikes, James is ready with a second set of stats.
“I keep a set here and a set at home,” James said. “If my house burns, there is a set here; if the school burns, there is a set at home.”
James volunteered for her job after the school’s former scorekeeper left.
“The scorekeeper left and I said, ‘do you need a scorekeeper?” James said. “And they said yes, and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
James, a Southern Oregon graduate, has woven her way into many of the students’ lives in the tight knit Cougar community.
“Even downtown, I will say, I know you, but I don’t know your name,” James said. “It’s the kids. I’ve been single all of my life and the school was the center of my life and it still is.”
Win or lose, she says she admires the school’s hardworking basketball teams.
“I have a great deal of admiration for those boys,” James said. “I admire the girls too, but those boys who haven’t won a game all year, but they are still there and are trying. I admire that.”
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
