A local doctor explains mixed-vaccination groups: Is it safe to gather?

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -As vaccines continue to roll out, you might be wondering if you can see your loved ones once they've received the shot.
The bottom line, according to doctors, is we should still be taking safety measures.
"I know everyone, as they get vaccinated, just wants to get back to normal, but we're not there yet," said Dr. Katie Sharff, an infectious disease specialist with Kaiser Permanente.
The reason precautions must still be in play, Sharff says, is because there is still an outstanding question with these vaccines: Do they prevent asymptomatic infection and spread to others who aren't protected?
Sharff says both Pfizer and Moderna are studying this right now.
"Understanding if a vaccine prevents transmission is critical to understanding how soon we can get ourselves out of this pandemic. We don't have that data yet, but they are actively looking at it," she told FOX 12.
Let's say in one scenario: your parents are now vaccinated, but you and your family are not. Is it safe for your parents to travel to see you?
Sharff says while your parents might have more reassurance they're protected, there's no guarantee they won't pick up the virus and spread it to you.
In a second scenario, what if you'd like to gather in a group that's fully vaccinated?
Sharff says that's the only time you're most likely to be okay.
"What we know about vaccines, in general, is... there's never a zero risk. Even with other vaccines that are highly effective, there's always a chance of having an asymptomatic infection and transmission."
When you throw kids into the equation, who won't be vaccinated for some time, Sharff says there is a possibility someone could transmit the virus, but the chance of showing symptoms in children and the risk of severe disease is low.
Sharff also wanted to correct a common misconception, reminding people that a person isn't protected until two weeks after a second dose.
Even then, she says people cannot go back to normal behaviors until more people are vaccinated and we know more about transmission.
(1) comment
So the vaccine might or might not work?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.