WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – State Route 4 west of Cathlamet has partially reopened after a landslide blocked the road for more than two weeks.
The landslide on Jan. 23 spew mud, trees and debris across the road between Cathlamete and Grays River.
The Washington State Department of Transportation delayed clean-up efforts due to concerns that more debris could come down with heavy rains.
A single lane is now open again, according to WSDOT.
Traffic will alternate through the area through the eastbound lane.
WSDOT says the westbound lane will remain closed while contractor crews continue to remove 50,000 cubic yards of debris and work to stabilize the hillside.
“A long-term fix could take months,” WSDOT Project Engineer Joanna Lowrey said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
