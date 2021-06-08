A look at the numbers: how Portland's gun violence deaths compare to other cities

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As shooting deaths across Portland continue to rise, how does the city compare to others across the country?
According to the Portland Police Bureau, there are now 33 gun violence homicides.
There are 42 total presumed homicides and according to PPB, there were four total homicides at this time last year.
The number of shootings overall is at 474, that's more than two times what it was about this time last year.
In Nashville, a city of similar size its police department tells FOX 12 to date there are 51 homicides.
Total homicides in Nashville are at 56.
In Seattle, which is about 100,000 more people, its police department tells FOX 12 there are nine gun violence homicides and 15 homicides total.
So what does this all mean?
FOX 12 will be interviewing with a criminology expert this week to talk more about these trends.
