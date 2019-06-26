SALEM, OR (KPTV) – As strong winds and rain came through Salem Wednesday night, a large tree fell onto a home off Kanuku Street Southeast.
Danielle Ferrera took cover in her backyard as she watched it fall onto her neighbor’s home.
A large tree came down on this home off Kanuku Street SE in Salem during a storm tonight. Luckily no one was home at the time. The homeowners just gave us a tour of the damage - the tree came through a bedroom & bathroom. A neighbor saw the whole thing & called 911 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/7lvBDhnoRL— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) June 27, 2019
“The wind blew so hard, the tree just split and the whole thing just split down the middle. And it was just a huge loud ripping boom,” Ferrera said.
Ferrera says she had her daughters call 911 worried for their neighbors’ safety.
But luckily, Terri and Lee Moore weren’t home. Though they did have quite the surprise when they returned from dinner.
“Noticed as we're coming around the corner that half of our trees are missing and now we know where they're at - laying across the corner of the house,” Terri Moore said.
The tree smashed onto the master bedroom and closet areas.
Needless to say, with a branch sticking through their ceiling they won’t be sleeping there for a while.
They say they’ll be staying in another bedroom until everything is cleared and repairs are made to their home.
The two are remaining positive saying the most important thing is that no one was hurt. They’re even finding some humor in the situation.
“I'm seeing a big stack of firewood, I got a lot of firewood I'm going to have to split,” Lee Moore said.
The couple is working with insurance to get an estimate on damage costs.
