PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The massive fire at a southeast Portland warehouse Friday night is now under investigation.
No one was injured, and firefighters were able to stop that fire from spreading to other homes and buildings. But it took a huge effort.
Now, investigators could be there for days trying to figure out what started it.
"We all ran out to see what was going on," Ryan Neely, who lives nearby, said. "Very loud, very hot."
He and other people couldn’t believe what they were seeing, both in awe of the fire and worried for their homes just a few blocks over.
"I was like, 'oh man here goes the neighborhood,'" Mitchel Stocks said.
Just got this new video from a neighbor who lives near the warehouse that caught fire. He says even from a few blocks over they were worried about their own house given how massive this was. But luckily firefighters stopped the fire from spreading further. pic.twitter.com/hrYYx6AgSu— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) June 8, 2019
Stocks was on his way home when he heard fire trucks behind him and saw what lie ahead of them.
"This place was going up, like blazing, and the fire engines tried to get around me, they started honking, and i just zipped off the road," Stocks said.
About 30 Portland Fire & Rescue engines responded, attacking the fire from above with ladder trucks and from the ground.
They sprayed tens of thousands of gallons of water a minute, so much that the city had to divert water from other areas to help with the firefighting efforts.
"It's pretty amazing they stopped it," Stocks said.
"It was a little scary, we were all afraid for our property and whatever else might happen from it, but there were so many firefighters, they seemed to be on top of it," Neely said.
The owner of the auto parts business didn’t want to go on camera but says he’s been here about 13 years and was absolutely shocked to see it go.
In the light of day, it's a melted, crumpled mess, now making for a complicated investigation that could take several days. Investigators say they have to bring in heavy equipment to dig through all of the rubble and figure out how it happened.
Fire investigators are interviewing witnesses and ask anyone with information on the fire to contact them at 503-823-INFO.
