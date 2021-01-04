‘A milestone of recovery’: Hikers trek Eagle Creek Trail for first time since 2017

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – Several popular trails in the Columbia River Gorge on the Oregon side reopened over the weekend, some for the first time since the Eagle Creek Fire more than three years ago.
Waiting since 2017, hikers were excited to return to the long-closed area.
A break in the rain Sunday meant a day outside for Yesenia and Sandra Marquez.
“We woke up and we were not thinking it was going to be this nice, so we figured we’d come,” they said of their outdoor plans.
The packed parking lot at the Eagle Creek Trailhead was proof that hikers were not only eager to get out, but also to get back to the areas they’ve been missing.
On the trail were Tristan Jackson and Kira Fox.
“Last time I came here was like 2016, summer, so it’s totally different. It’s muddy and it’s fun,” Fox told FOX 12.
In addition to the Eagle Creek Trail, the Wahclella Trail, the Gorge 400 Trail (specifically, Eagle Creek to John B. Yeon State Park and Ainsworth State Park to Horsetail Falls), the Larch Mountain Trail between Multnomah Falls and the Wahkeena Trail are open.
Some trails had been closed due to COVID-19 precautions while others had been for more than three years, since the Eagle Creek Fire burned 48,000 acres after igniting September 2017.
The U.S. Forest Service, Oregon State Parks and the Gorge Trails Recovery Team, which included several organizations, put in thousands of hours of work to restore trails in the burn area, from removing downed trees to flying in bridges.
“I think it’s a huge moment to say we’ve hit a milestone of recovery,” said Steve Kruger, the executive director of Trailkeepers of Oregon.
Trailkeepers of Oregon was one of the groups involved in the restoration and Kruger told FOX 12 that their work is not done.
“The ground is soft, the mud is slick, the trails have not seen the summer dry season to have it pack in and be really durable, and so we’re gonna see some trails that get kind of destroyed again by all the public coming to enjoy it,” Kruger explained.
Carissa Silvis with the Forest Service wants to remind hikers that this is still a burned area, saying hikers “do need to watch for rolling rocks, falling trees. With the amount of rain that could be coming down, there could be flash floods.”
Also, hikers need to stay on the trails.
Meanwhile, other trails still aren’t yet open from the fire. Kruger says that’s what their volunteers are excited to work on next.
“Getting out and looking at the whole system and bringing it back better than ever before,” he told FOX 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.