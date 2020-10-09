A now richer father-daughter relationship: Gifted ticket from dad to Hermiston woman turns into $50,000 prize

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Is Greg Peters now the best dad ever?
The Oregon Lottery reported Friday that Greg traveled from Seattle earlier this week to visit him daughter, Makayla Peters, in Hermiston.
Makayla has played Oregon Lottery Scratch-its since she was 18, the Oregon Lottery said. In a spur-of-the-moment decision, Greg bought her a $5 Brilliant Sapphire Scratch-it when they stopped at the Eastside Market in Hermiston.
“Dad said, ‘Here. I bought you this ticket,’” Makayla said. “The instructions on the ticket said that if you find the gem, you win that prize. So, I started scratching it and found a gem. Then I started seeing all these zeros. I handed the ticket to Dad and said, ‘We won $50,000!’”
Makayla told the Oregon Lottery that she had read her horoscope a few days before getting the Scratch-it, and it said there would be lucky days ahead.
Makayla and Greg will be splitting the prize money, but it won’t be exactly even. Makayla said Greg’s portion will be smaller because he’s a “brilliant” father.
Since July 1, Oregon Lottery said players have won more than $2.2 million in Scratch-it prizes of more than $600. Makayla became one of more than 140 people who have won jackpots playing Scratch-its in the past three months.
Currently, Oregon Lottery prizes up to $50,000 are being claimed by mail. Players with prizes greater than $50,000 must make an appointment to come to the Oregon Lottery office in Salem, as Makayla did.
