PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland city officials have reopened the application process for a city marathon organizer.
Mayor Wheeler encouraged applicants in a press release Wednesday, calling for “a world-class event that will showcase all Portland has to offer.”
“We have a rare opportunity to start over again and design a marathon that evolves and elevates this long-standing Portland tradition,” Wheeler said.
The city of Portland in June said Run With Paula Events would organize the 2018 Portland Marathon.
The decision was made after the Portland Marathon board of directors announced they had started the process of dissolving the organization. Board members said factors leading to the decision included declining registration numbers.
City officials Wednesday said they looked forward to hearing a variety of ideas.
