BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Attendees at several high school football games throughout the metro area Friday night will see a sea of orange.
Reese Wygant, a senior at Beaverton High School, died from kidney cancer Monday.
Wygant played on the school’s football team, sporting number 75 on his jersey. Students and teammates say they are wearing orange to honor Wygant’s memory.
“He was always the nicest guy on the team,” Gus Woolfrey, a senior and teammate, said. “On the field, he was a competitor, and off the field, he was just one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met.”
In addition to being Beaverton’s school color, orange is the color that represents kidney cancer awareness.
Wednesday’s game between Beaverton and Liberty High School started at 7 p.m.
All home games this year will be dedicated to Wygant, Beaverton's football team says. Next week at its first home game, the team will be accepting donations, which will go to Wygant's family.
Everyone is orange tonight: Remembering Beaverton’s Reese Wygant @SunsetFootball #Fox12FNL pic.twitter.com/DxnSltN5r7— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 8, 2018
Honoring the memory of Reese Wygant @libertyfalcs @BeavertonHigh #Fox12FNL pic.twitter.com/UR48KrjqBm— #FOX12FNL (@fridaylights) September 8, 2018
