A second chance: Portland Restoration Academy gives formerly incarcerated job training, mentoring

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Some convicted criminals in Portland are getting a second chance and help to become positive forces in their communities.
It's through a pilot program run out of Portland's Office of Violence Prevention (OVP), called the Portland Restoration Academy.
Robert Northman is one of the interns in the program.
Northman grew up just a few blocks from OVP which is also part of the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct.
"This whole community was suffering, it was just a lot of drugs a lot of violence, a lot of crime," Northman said.
Northman says he was a product of the underserved community.
His family was on welfare and he says there were few opportunities.
"There was no Boys and Girls Club here when I was growing up, there was no you know Boy Scout troop at my school," Northman said. "There was no activities for a person who was young who was growing up in this neighborhood, other than the opportunities that were illicit such as gangs, drugs."
Northman says most of his offenses were drug related.
"I understood that there was an ability to make money, lots of money and I didn't have any money. I come from a broken home, I come from a dysfunctional family most of the grown-ups around me were getting high on drugs or selling them," Northman said.
Northman says his last release was from prison in 2012 after serving time for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Now he's attending Portland State University studying social sciences and is one of three interns in the Portland Restoration Academy.
The program gives those who were formerly incarcerated, like Northman the tools they need to re-integrate into the community.
"This program is, what I'm hoping is helps expand and take those limits away, and truly give somebody a second chance," Program Manager, Mustafa Washington said.
Washington says the program offers job training, resume building, public speaking help as well as wrap around services to help guide and mentor the interns.
The paid internship runs between six and nine months.
Each year Washington says the city is hoping to build on what it's learned from the previous program.
Washington says right now the interns are working on projects that reach out to the community.
Washington gave a brief overview of what Northman's working on right now.
"Giving back by trying to go back into the system and help people who are about 12 to 18 months out, help them transition so letting them know what they should be applying for now so when they get out it's ready for them," Northman said.
FOX 12 asked Northman how the program's helped him so far.
Here's what Northman had to say to that question.
"By helping me realize that second chances are possible," Northman said.
