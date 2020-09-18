ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters on the front lines of the Riverside Fire in Clackamas County received free warm lunches and some well-deserved appreciation Friday, thanks to a locally owned and operated Mexican restaurant.
Qdoba Oregon dropped off more than 200 burritos at the Cazadero Steakhouse donation center at the Estacada fire relief station, as a thank you to the firefighters and the volunteers at the command center.
A parking lot off Highway 224 has been transferred as a central post for organizing efforts to fight the Riverside Fire, which has been burning since Sept. 8.
As of Friday, the fire is 10% contained and has burned 137,865 acres.
The parking lot is a busy spot, with people dropping off and picking up essential items.
Late Friday morning, Qdoba Oregon made a delicious delivery: 250 burritos in hot boxes.
"These fires have really hit home. We wanted to help in any way possible, so we brought some burritos to feed the firefighters and feed the volunteers as well, said Doug Kramer, Qdoba regional manager.
The Qdoba Oregon team started making the burritos at 7 a.m., so that they could be delivered in time for lunch.
"Thank you for what you do. I mean they just don't get the credit they deserve sometimes. You know they're carrying 100-pound packs for miles and what they're dealing with and the amount of hours they work. It's just hard treacherous work,” said Bill Nelsen, Qdoba Dir. of Operations.
