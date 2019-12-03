OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Jasmine has no thumbs, but her new best friend does.
The dog and her new owner, Mabel Lord, 11, penned a letter Tuesday to thank Santa for bringing them together.
Lord, of Oak Grove, is battling Leukemia. She told the Make-A-Wish Foundation that a dog would help her in her fight against cancer, so the nonprofit made it happen, together with the Macy’s Believe Campaign.
Lord’s family and friends packed the Macy’s at Clackamas Town Center Tuesday to gift her the dog, a Yorkshire Terrier.
“It’s exciting,” Lord said. “I’ve been wanting a puppy for a very long time … like, awhile, awhile.”
In place of a pen, Jasmine signed the letter to Santa with her paw, which had been pressed against ink. After the event, Lord and Jasmine bought supplies at PetSmart and visited Banfield Pet Clinic for a checkup.
Anyone interested in helping the Make-A-Wish Foundation or Macy’s Believe Campaign should visit their websites to learn more.
