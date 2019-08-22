BRIGHTWOOD, OR (KPTV) - The first visually impaired team is running in the Hood to Coast this year.
Each blind runner has a guide to help them every step of the way.
Richard Hunter who is one of the key members on the team, founded United in Stride in 2015. It's a national network to help blind runners find sighted guides across the country.
"I just found that as a visually impaired athlete myself, it was really challenging in the beginning to find sighted guides so I could actually get outside and run," Hunter said. "And I found out that, wow, other blind people need sighted guides as well."
Now, the team of 10 blind runners and 10 guides from several states is competing in the Hood to Coast. Hunter says there's a strong bond between the guides and blind runners.
"The reality is is that when I'm running with my guides, my guides are my friends," Hunter said. "I have a little bit more than light perception so when I'm running with a guide I cannot see the ground, so if there's any like, surface changes - cracks, rocks, whatever - it is I'm not going to see that coming, so I'm highly dependent upon guides to help me navigate each step of the way."
The guides help the blind runners with verbal cues, letting them know what's coming in the road.
Hunter's guide is Kaiser Permanente Retina Surgeon Dr. Vivienne Hau.
"I work specifically with those with vision impairment so I have a passion for working with folks like this, but I also have a passion for running at the same time," Hau said. "I really think for these visually impaired runners, they really embody and show the phrase 'I can', whereas these guides that are supporting these visually impaired individuals, they really embody and the phrase that 'I give'."
Just because you can't see, Hau says, doesn't mean you can't have a vision to accomplish your goals.
