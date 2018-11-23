MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Mt. Hood Meadows is the first ski resort on Mt. Hood to announce it will open its slopes to skiers this weekend, for a preview.
Nearly a foot of snow has fallen on the mountain in the last 24 hours, drawing us closer to the official start of ski season.
Our latest storm has been generous to all three resorts.
“It’s a winter wonderland," Mike Quinn, vice president of Ski Bowl, said. "Just yesterday, it didn’t look quite like this. Thanksgiving is kind of that kickoff to winter. If it’s not white on the ground, it just doesn’t feel that way, so this is a welcome surprise."
Friday marked the start of tubing season at Ski Bowl, but Quinn says they need two feet of snow to open for skiing. They are not quite there yet.
"We’re hoping to get the slopes open as soon as possible," Quinn said. "The forecast is calling for some mountain snow."
According to Quinn, Ski Bowl’s new all-weather snow-making system has allowed them to bring some consistency back to the start of winter, becoming less dependent on the weather.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a good start on it in a couple weeks,” Quinn said.
Mt. Hood Meadows says it will open ski lifts Saturday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m. with at least the Buttercup beginner lift and the Ballroom Carpet conveyor operating.
The lifts are scheduled operate Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It’s official! Two ski lifts 🚠 will be up and running Saturday and Sunday so you guys can hit the slopes 🎿⛷🏂Crews are hard at work doing some snow harvesting here at @mthoodmeadows. pic.twitter.com/vNib0TjTsa— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) November 23, 2018
With a little ingenuity, folks there managed to accelerate the start of the ski season, by harvesting snow.
“You get five, six, seven inches of snow, you can scrape it all together into a big pile,” Dave Tragethon, vice president of sales and marketing, said.
Plows gather the snow in the parking lot, while snow cats lug it uphill, building ramps and loading zones for lower lifts.
Meanwhile at Timberline Lodge, management has not yet decided whether they’ll run their lifts this weekend.
“It’s sort of the early season game all ski resorts are playing right now,” said John Burton, director of marketing and public relations at Timberline.
But Burton remains optimistic.
“There’s a good chance we’ll have a staged opening beginning Saturday," Burton said.
If you decide to head up the mountain over the weekend, you can download the FOX 12 weather app to check road conditions and be alerted if any weather warnings are issued. The app has a snow report feature with which you can check the current snow depth at each ski resort.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
