PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After a long year staying at home, excitement to travel is returning, and state officials expect this Memorial Day weekend to kick off the start of summer trips.
With more people getting vaccinated and pandemic restrictions easing, traveling is picking up.
"We feel safe and more comfortable, and the more information we've heard about kids, it makes us feel safer," said Jennifer, who is traveling with her family to Hawaii for the long weekend. "The children have not been there before and it's our first time to the Big Island. We're excited because we planned this for last spring break and then that couldn't happen."
The delay is something the kids remember well, making their trip out of PDX even more exciting.
"I honestly can't believe our luck. Last year it got delayed because of the virus but now we're actually going to Hawaii," Jennifer's son said.
AAA estimates 485,000 Oregonians are planning a trip to kick off summer, and nearly 93% will go by car - that's up 60% from last year. State officials are asking drivers to plan routes carefully and to keep in mind the areas still recovering from last September's wildfires.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports that work is still under in key corridors connecting the Willamette and Umpqua valleys to central Oregon and the coast. Those driving can check road conditions before heading out at tripcheck.com.
Were not traveling anywhere! So glad not to live in the Tourist belt of the Oregon Coast & have the peace & quiet of the farm that our dear mother found for us in the Capitol Press in 1998! Thank you MOM!!
