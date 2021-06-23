PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The July 4th weekend will be here before you know it and if you’re planning to head out of town, you’re not alone. Travel is expected to be busy and not just by pandemic standards.
According to AAA, the travel volume will be the second-highest on record. Nearly 48 million Americans are expected to take a trip that holiday weekend, that includes 597,000 Oregonians. AAA says this is a 40% increase from last year.
Right now, the CDC says that fully-vaccinated people can travel across the country at low risk to themselves. Those who are not vaccinated are advised to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands and get tested before and after travel.
Whether you’re vaccinated or not, remember masks are required on planes, trains, buses and other forms of public transportation.
According to AAA most people will be hitting the road. In a survey of members in Oregon and Idaho, the most popular road trip destinations are central Oregon, national parks of Utah, Yellowstone, Hawaii, Disneyland and Las Vegas.
The good news for drivers is that gas prices are holding steady. AAA says a rising supply of gasoline is helping to stabilize prices. The national average is $3.07. In Oregon a gallon of regular gas is $3.50 on average. In Washington it’s $3.65.
