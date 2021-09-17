PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland area is expecting significant rain this weekend and we haven't seen this much since mid-June.
Now the rain clouds have rolled in, Portlanders prepped their homes Friday before the rain came down. David Kramer lives in southeast Portland and said his last-minute dash to clear his gutters was the first time he's done it this season.
"This is the first real rain we're gonna get in some time. We just had new gutters put on, doing a lot of siding work, there was a lot of dust on the roof, stuff that's gathered from coming off the trees," he said. "So, now's a good time to do it before the rain comes."
Clean Water Services, a water management utility in Washington County, said cleaning your gutters and storm drains on your street is important for your neighborhood and our water.
"Especially in Washington County but around, a lot of our storm drains go straight into a river or stream. They're not going to a treatment facility. So everything you put on the ground or what's left on the ground can end back up in our waterways," spokesperson Julie Cortez said.
Of course, the rain also poses safety issues on the road.
AAA said it may seem obvious, but it's important to slow down this weekend. Spokesperson Marie Dodd said during weather events, they can get two to four times more calls for service.
"Things get super slick which is really similar to driving on black ice," Dodd said. "Even when we have as little as 1/12th of an inch of water on the roadway, it means your tires have to work to displace a gallon of water every second. That's a lot of work your tires have to go to keep the rubber on the road."
Dodd said it's a good idea to check your windshield wipers and the tread on your car too. If you stick a quarter in your tread and can see the top of George Washington's head, Dodd said it may be time to go tire shopping.
