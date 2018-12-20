PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - According to AAA, Thursday is expected to be the worst day of the year to travel as a record number of people are expected to take a trip for the holidays.
The Port of Portland says more than 64,000 passengers will pass through Portland International Airport Thursday, Friday and the day after Christmas - their peak travel days of the year.
They estimate the number of holiday travelers passing through to be just shy of a million by the end of the year.
Lines long for early morning departing flights at @flypdx - but good news, all flights appear to be ON TIME according to the Departures board (minus 1 flight to Hawaii). @PortOfPortland says 64k people expected to pass thru today, one of their peak travel days of the year. #PDX pic.twitter.com/ybcEMrbC1T— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) December 20, 2018
Weather for the Pacific Northwest is decent, but for those heading east, major rainstorms are hitting that part of the country and could slow drivers and flyers.
A friendly reminder for those heading to the airport, consider not wrapping your gifts. If security scans them and has a question on contents, it will have to be unwrapped to resolve any issues.
AAA says more Americans will travel by vehicle this holiday season than ever before at a record of more than 102 million people.
It comes along with the cheapest national gas price averages for the year and a strong economy.
Fun fact: AAA says the number one holiday destination is Orlando, Florida.
