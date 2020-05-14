PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As travel restrictions remain in place, Oregon is on pace to see a record low in travel according to AAA.
But it turns out people are already planning their future trips.
Bookings with AAA are slowly and steadily increasing since mid-April.
AAA says domestic travel and the great American road trip are a big draw this summer. National parks, state parks and locations that provide an escape from crowds are getting a lot of interest.
But with the status of reopening up in the air in some areas should people book that trip now?
Here's what AAA told FOX 12
"It's a great time to book travel, weekend flight to Vegas or hotel on the coast or dream destination. Most providers are waiving cancellation policies but read the fine print and know what that policy is, but great time to buy travel because there are some great deals out there," Marie Dodds of AAA Oregon said.
AAA also warns people to do their homework before they hit the road.
Make sure to you know what the status is in the place they intend to visit and just because they're reopening, doesn't mean they're open for tourists just yet.
