HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) - Firefighters kept a blaze from spreading to nearby trees Tuesday morning after an abandoned barn in Hood River burst into flames.
Hood River Fire & EMS says crews responded to reports of a house on fire in the 800 block of Rand Road around 5 a.m., but upon arrival, found a barn engulfed in flames.
The barn collapsed shortly after crews arrived and is a total loss, according to fire authorities.
Officials with the West Side Fire District and City of Hood River Public Works were also on scene Tuesday.
Firefighters did not say what sparked the blaze.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
