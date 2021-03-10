SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) - Homeless felines from Texas shelters arrive in Sherwood Wednesday to get a second chance at finding their forever home.
About 30 cats and kittens were transferred to Oregon from shelters that are experiencing challenges due to the ongoing impacts of the ice storms and power outages in Texas.
The transfer was thanks to a partnership between the Cat Adoption Team (CAT) and Best Friends Animal Society.
"It’s an honor to partner with Best Friends Animal Society to help cats displaced by winter storms in Texas," says Karen Green, CAT’s executive director. "CAT is grateful to our local community for being willing to open their hearts to pets in need of new homes!"
The cats and kittens arriving in Oregon were already in shelters prior to the storms' arrival.
Moving the felines to Oregon will free up space and resources at Texas shelters for pets who are now homeless or who became lost during the storms and whose families may still be looking for them, according to CAT.
Each cat and kitten will get a physical exam and health evaluation. CAT says veterinary care for these felines may include vaccinations, treatment for parasites, microchipping, and spay or neuter surgery if needed.
When the cats and kittens are ready, they will be listed for adoption at catadoptionteam.org/adopt.
