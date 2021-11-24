PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving, which means people are taking to the sky.
“It’s going to be great,” said traveler Simone Dankenbring.
The TSA expects to screen about 20 million travelers around the holiday, that’s compared to 26 million in 2019.
“I’m just kind of excited to get there after so many years of waiting to finally get on the road and travel again,” said Dankenbring.
At PDX alone, about half a million travelers are expected. That’s up about 300,000 from last year. While it’s not quite pre-pandemic levels, it’s pretty close.
That’s why people told FOX 12 they’re arriving extra early. But even with the increase in crowds this year, they said they haven’t seen long waits or long lines.
“I thought it was going to be a lot more traffic and all of that, but it was really smooth,” said Dankenbring.