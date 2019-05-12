PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Thousands of dogs and the humans who love them took over Portland’s Waterfront Park Saturday morning.
The Doggie Dash is the largest gathering of canines on the West Coast and a big fundraiser for the Oregon Humane Society.
An estimated 6,000 people and their pups braved the heat to run, walk, and celebrate.
“It’s just great! Everybody is just talking to everybody, taking pictures with everybody’s dogs. I love it,” said Marisa Nunez, who attended Saturday’s event.
“Oh my gosh, it’s so amazing. I’m just in dog heaven, absolute dog heaven! So glad I made it out this year, the weather’s perfect, the dogs are gorgeous, and they’re all really well behaved,” said another woman who was at the Doggie Dash.
All donations raised will go to help the OHS fund lifesaving services such as vet care, disaster response, and of course, pet adoptions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
