BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said six people are facing charges linked to nationwide sex trafficking organizations, with several ties to Oregon.
Authorities say the investigation spanned more than a dozen cities across the country, all tied to Asian brothels.
According to court documents, there are three cities in the Portland-metro area where police believe these brothels were operating. Law enforcement says through websites they were able to track activity and set up undercover stings.
Neighbors say they are in disbelief after learning the FBI busted those connected to an Asian brothel in Beaverton.
“That’s absolutely insane, honestly,” Deschutes Faherty said. “That’s really crazy.”
“I definitely could not have guessed, that’s very surprising,” Matthew Leong said. “Not really sure what to think of that.”
According to indictments, the brothel in Beaverton is just one of several locations across the country.
The man behind the massive scheme, Mark Chen, reportedly recruited women, mostly from China, to travel to the U.S. to be part of his prostitution ring.
Each city had its own boss, according to court documents.
Here in the Portland area, police believe the person in charge was Ting Fu. Fu was expected to appear in court Wednesday on racketeering charges.
A probable cause affidavit says Chen is believed to have promoted illegal prostitution in Portland, Tigard and Beaverton.
Court documents say police conducted undercover operations at the Willow Grove Apartments in Beaverton, setting up fake “dates” through several websites advertising Asian women.
Surveillance footage caught men on video coming and going from the brothels in question.
Undercover officers texted the number listed and were told rates per hour for the women’s services, according to the affidavit. Once at the apartment, the officer told the women he was a police detective.
Court documents say police found mattresses in each room, no furniture in the living room and a significant number of unwrapped condoms.
Neighbor Deschutes Faherty after hearing about the brothel said he’s disturbed to know these crimes happened so close to him.
He said the crimes occurred in one of the least suspicious places: an ordinary-looking apartment building.
“I guess it was a smart idea for them, expect not really when it comes out, because eventually you get caught, you just can’t do stuff like that,” he said.
Anyone with additional information on these investigations who would like to report a crime is urged to contact their local FBI office or submit the report online at http://tips.fbi.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
