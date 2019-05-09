PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As temperatures continue to rise in the metro area, air conditioning crews are seeing plenty of pre-summer work.
FOX 12 tagged along with workers from Roth Heating & Cooling on Thursday. They said they are getting double the service calls they would normally see for May.
Temperatures have been topping 80 degrees, with a 90-degree day in the forecast for Friday.
Homeowners are calling on Roth because they can’t get their air conditioners to start or the air flow isn’t as cold as it should be. Others are just hoping to beat the heat with regular service.
The experts have advice before you start up your AC unit for the first time this year.
“Examine the filter. The most consistent issue we have with these systems are fairly straightforward. The filter can become clogged and actually prevents the AC from working efficiently,” said Josh Frankle with Roth Heating & Cooling.
People are also advised to clean off their unit and get rid of any dirt or leaves that may have piled up over time.
Regular service appointments also go a long way toward making sure air conditioners work efficiently.
“One common misconception we hear about is that it’s good to let it get as hot as you want when you’re not there so you save the amount of work the system has to do, when in actuality, these ACs are a little bit better at keeping consistent temperature,” Frankle said.
Frankle recommends leaving the AC on when you head to work, just a little warmer than you’d normally set it.
Your system won’t have to work quite so hard, which should save you money in the long run.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
