PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As outdoor temperatures rise, so do the river climates. But the Willamette and Columbia Rivers are not as warm as you might think. Diving in still comes with risks, even in triple digit heat. This weekend is all about taking it slow out on the water. Local marine patrol officers aren’t saying don’t swim — they just want people to first acclimate their bodies to the water to avoid an accident from happening.
“If you’re planning on swimming, just slowly get in the water. Don’t fully emerge yourself all of a sudden, because you can find yourself in a shock situation where you might be gasping for air,” said Sergeant Stephen Dangler with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Patrol Unit.
On Friday, rivers were already packed with swimmers, boaters, and kayakers. With high temperatures and lots of people though, also comes some inexperience.
“Weekends like these bring out the guy that…has a boat in his garage…362 days out of the year and, ‘It’s time! We have to get out on the water, the A/C’s broken,’” said Sergeant Alex Schoening with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Schoening wants to remind people about the Columbia River’s currents and its conditions. The water temperature won’t increase a lot more than mid-60s this weekend, he said.
“The temperature of the water is controlled by glacial runoff, so the water that comes down the Columbia is typically cold and it’s fast,” he said.
Dangler told FOX 12, though the Willamette River’s temperature will be higher—they’re in the mid-70s right now—safety still applies. And of course, leave the heavy drinking for another climate.
“If you’re intoxicated, your judgment is impaired so you’re more liable to do things that you normally wouldn’t do…Your inhibitions are lowered,” said Schoening. “I know people will argue with me, but beer is not a hydration method.”
Remember, if you hang off a boat and feel the first few inches of river water are warm, that’s not the same story six feet down. Even in triple digit heat and warmer river temperatures, you still have to take it slow.
