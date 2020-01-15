CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies have arrested an accountant accused of stealing more than $500,000 from a nursery brokerage in Boring.
The owner of Jaycee Newman Inc., the nursery brokerage, found Jackie Lynn Stevens, 51, of Damascus, through a referral from another nursery after posting a bookkeeper job listing on Craigslist, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Stevens wrote herself company checks without permission, forging the owner’s signature and covering up the transactions on the company’s financial records, according to investigators.
Deputies investigated for several months and determined the thefts occurred from January 2015 through January 2019 and totaled over $500,000.
Charges were filed against Stevens and warrants issued for her arrest on Dec. 19, 2019. Stevens turned herself in several weeks later, according to investigators, and was lodged at the Clackamas County Jail on 63 counts, including aggravated theft in the first degree, computer crime, forgery, and identity theft.
The nursery brokerage with help from their bank has recovered close to $28,000 of the stolen money, the sheriff’s office says.
These Thieves usually get caught. What is the punishment if they have already spent all the money?
28k of 500k is not very much recovered. Wonder what she spent the rest on !!
Booze and male dancers.
Where's the money? Gambling? Drugs? Lavish trips and shopping? Only 28k recovered thus far? Where did she stash the other 472k? It's amazing to me how often this happens, and when it does, it's usually a trusted female accountant that's been getting away with it for years. I don't know how the owner of a business that has lots of revenue, is dumb enough to let this happen to 'em.
It happens a lot, and the reason is trust and friendship. When someone works for you for a number of years, you sometimes form a bond with the person. You just cannot believe that they will do that to you. I have owned a business for many years, and believe me it does happen, and it is sometimes hard to catch, or prove.
