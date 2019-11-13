VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing mail from nearly a dozen people in Vancouver.
Wilhelmina Terwilleger was arrested around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning after a resident who lives on Northeast 122nd Avenue called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person, a Vancouver police spokesperson told FOX 12.
When officers found Terwilleger, she was in the possession of 24 mail envelopes belonging to 11 different people at 10 different addresses, police said.
Tuesday night, officers tried to return the allegedly stolen mail.
“Sound asleep, fell asleep on the couch, and a big pound on my door from a police officer,” Linda Klosterman said. “He had a hand full of mail told me that he had arrested a woman for stealing my mail, amongst others.”
Klosterman told FOX 12 after police alerted her that mail had been stolen in the area, including hers, she contacted her bank and credit card companies as a precaution.
“I feel invaded and yeah, it scares me,” she said.
Vancouver police told FOX 12 it’s common during the holiday season for mail thefts to increase, however, it’s usually packages that are taken. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has tips on their website about how to prevent mail theft.
Terwilleger was booked at the Clark County jail on multiple counts of mail theft, police said. The charge is a Class-C felony in the state of Washington.
