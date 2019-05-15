MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Hundreds of Precision Castparts employees in Milwaukie were forced to evacuate Wednesday afternoon after a reported acid spill, according to fire officials.
Firefighters rushed to the scene off Johnson Creek Road where they say a 1,400-gallon truck carrying nitric acid and hydrochloric acid was leaking. A hazmat team also responded and remained on scene after the incident was recalled.
About 600 employees were evacuated from the Precision Castparts building, Clackamas Fire District #1 says. The evacuation was temporary and no injuries were reported.
The road in the area was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
