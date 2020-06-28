ACLU of Oregon files class-action lawsuit against Portland police, city

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The ACLU of Oregon on Sunday announced it has filed a class-action lawsuit against Portland police and the city of Portland. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of journalists and legal observers who they say were targeted and attacked by police while documenting the recent protests in Portland.
The ACLU says police have fired rubber bullets at journalists and legal observers, tear-gassed them, pepper-sprayed them in the face, beat them with batons, and thrown flash bangs directly at them.
Police have also arrested journalists and legal observers, according to the ACLU.
The lawsuit seeks an order to declare law enforcement’s actions unconstitutional and prohibit them from targeting and attacking journalists again. The suit also seeks damages for injuries sustained.
FOX 12 reached out to the city of Portland for comment but have not yet heard back.
